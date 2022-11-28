Bitwise refiles for Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF in the face of crypto meltdown

Even while the cryptocurrency market reels from a string of high-profile failures, digital asset manager Bitwise (BITW) has refiled a prospectus to launch a Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF, betting on continued interest in sector despite the FTX bankruptcy and other massive setbacks for the industry over the past few months.

Bitwise submitted an initial proposal in September 2021 but withdrew its application in November 2021 due to the high price tag and complexity of the proposed product. Last week, the company filed a new prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reviving its attempt to bring the ETF to market.

The company plans for the fund to trade under the symbol BITC.

As is standard with many Bitcoin ETFs, BITC will not hold cryptocurrencies directly. Instead, it will offer managed exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and investments in short-term debt securities.

As per the filing, BITC’s strategy is designed such that instead of its futures contracts automatically rolling into the next-available contract based on a predefined schedule, it would roll into the one that “exhibits the highest implied roll yield under current market conditions.”

The first Bitcoin futures ETF Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was approved in October 2021, with the investment vehicle generating trading volumes of over $1B during its first day.

However, BITO has suffered with the rest of the crypto ecosystem in 2022. It has lost around 73% of its value over a period of one year.

The crypto space has come under fire recently following the fall of FTX and Genesis warning of bankruptcy. This trend has continued recently, as BlockFi announced early Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

All major cryptocurrencies were down in Monday's trading session, with Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) falling 9.8%, Ripple (XRP-USD) dropping 4.6%, Uniswap (UNI-USD) sliding 5.6%, Ethereum (ETH-USD) retreating 4%and Litecoin (LTC-USD) declining 2.3%.

Movement of ETFs in crypto space: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) -2.75%, Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) -2.8%, VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) -2.3%, Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) -8.3%, Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) -4.4%, Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) -5.4%, VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) -5.2%, and Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF(BITQ) -4.76%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) -3.1%.

Crypto-related stocks movement: Marathon Digital (MARA) -4.1%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -4.3%, Coinbase (COIN) -3.7%, Bitfarms (BITF) -5%, BitNile (NILE) -7.2%, Robinhood (HOOD) -2.2%.