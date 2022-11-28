Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) said Monday it shipped a cargo of Australian liquefied natural gas directly to Europe for the first time since 2009, as the European Union scrambles to secure more LNG on the global market to make up for supply lost from Russia.

The 75K metric ton cargo was delivered November 27 to Uniper Global Commodities (OTC:UNPPY) at Rotterdam's Maasvlakte port and industrial complex, the company said.

While Australia is among the world's top LNG exporters, nearly all of its supply is directed to Asia, and occasionally South America.

"We continue to work on securing the much needed gas supply into Europe from reliable sources like Australia and thus helping to strengthen security of supply during the ongoing crisis triggered by the Russian war," Woodside (WDS) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) said in a joint statement.

