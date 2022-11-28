Xenon initiated Overweight at Wells Fargo on prospects in depression
Nov. 28, 2022 3:14 PM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Neurology-focused biotech Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) ticked higher on Monday after Wells Fargo launched its coverage with an Overweight rating and a $50 per share target, noting that Street has yet to give enough credit for the company’s potential depression therapy XEN1101.
- A drug classified as a Kv7 potassium channel opener, XEN1101, is undergoing a Phase 2 study for major depressive disorder (MDD) and a Phase 3 trial for focal onset seizures (FOS).
- Citing prior data for drugs in the same class, the analysts Mohit Bansal and the team argue that if data for the MDD trial expected in Q3 2023 turns positive, Xenon (XENE) is likely to add $20 – $25 upside.
- After a deep dive into branded antiseizure medicines, the analysts also highlighted XEN1101’s potential in FOS, calling the treatment “a potential blockbuster given its compelling efficacy.”
- The analysts argue that XENE’s current share price does not reflect multiple positives, such as the attractive landscape for epilepsy assets, which have become compelling M&A targets in recent years.
- In August, Bank of America also initiated Xenon (XENE) with a Buy recommendation noting the blockbuster potential of XEN1101.
