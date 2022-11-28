Canadian banks reporting this week are expected to post a decline in their profit of about 3.51% Y/Y on an average.

Five major Canadian banks, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (BNS:CA), Royal Bank of Canada (RY) (RY:CA), Bank of Montreal (BMO) (BMO:CA), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) (CM:CA) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TD:CA), are due to report their FQ4 results this week.

Here is a look at their EPS and revenue consensus:

Choppy markets are expected to hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline may impact income from investment banking, Reuters reported Nov. 27.

Also, the banks are expected to set aside huge capital in provisions amid recession risks, and this could be the banks' second straight quarterly profit drop, according to a Nov. 28 report by Financial Post.

The FQ4 bad loans provisions could nearly triple on a yearly basis, also impacting the 2023 forecasts, according to Reuters.

CM could be an exception, with the bank having posted a beat last quarter. Revenue growth and improved margins countered a rise in loan loss provisions.