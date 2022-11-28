Google increasing heat on Apple over NFL Sunday Ticket package as talks linger: report

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has increased its pursuit of the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package as negotiations between the league and its long-speculated partner for the service, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), have continued to linger, the New York Times reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the talks, noted that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has increased its pursuit of the package, which is currently held by DirecTV, and set to expire next year, and could offer it on the company's nascent YouTube TV streaming service.

Many industry watchers, including analysts, sports media executives and others, have long expected Apple (AAPL) to win the bidding for the package, which could run as much as $2.5B per year, up from $1.5B currently.

In the fall, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Sunday Ticket, which lets NFL fans view out of market games, was likely headed to a streaming platform. "I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service," Goodell told CNBC, touting that a move like this would let more viewers watch the games than on Sunday Ticket's longtime setup on satellite.

At the time, the 63-year-old Goodell added that a decision would come in the fall, but the Times reported that talks are expected to last into 2023.

The Times reported that YouTube's chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, has played a key role for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in its negotiations with the NFL.

In September, Kyncl was named the new CEO of Warner Music Group (WMG) and is slated to take the job next year.

In addition to the rights for Sunday Ticket, which can cost up to $400 per season, the NFL is looking to package out of market NFL games, along with certain other media assets, including the NFL Network and NFL Redzone, several media outlets have previously reported.

Other partners that the NFL has considered offering the service to include Disney's (DIS) ESPN and Amazon (AMZN). Both companies have preexisting relationships with the league, for Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football, respectively.