NanoVibronix jumps 93% on FDA nod for ultrasound pain therapy device
Nov. 28, 2022 3:37 PM ETNanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Healthcare equipment maker NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) added ~93% on Monday after the company announced that the FDA issued 510(k) clearance for its ultrasound pain therapy device PainShield MD PLUS.
- PainShield MD PLUS, a non-pharmaceutical treatment option for chronic pain, is an advancement of its predecessor original PainShield M.D., with features to double the treatment area.
- “Securing 510(k) clearance for PainShield Plus is a key milestone towards achieving permanent clearance from the FDA and full-scale commercial marketability,” Chief Executive Brian Murphy remarked.
- The company plans to submit a 510(k) application for its over-the-counter product, PainShield Relief, in the near term.
- In May, NanoVibronix (NAOV) shares climbed after the company announced the submission of the 510(k) application to the FDA for PainShield MD PLUS.
