Nov. 28, 2022

Two handymen welding and grinding metal at workshop

  • Illinois Tools Works (NYSE:ITW) was added a new short idea at Hedgeye.
  • Industrial conglomerates tend to secularly underperform the broader sector, Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver wrote in a note on Sunday.
  • "The ITW valuation presumes a cyclical recovery that is no longer evident in consensus estimates for 2023," Van Sciver wrote.
  • Hedgeye sees 30% relative downside for Illinois Tool Works (ITW).
  • Illinois Tool Works (ITW) short interest is 2.2%. ITW shares fell 2.3%.
  • In October Illinois Tool Works (ITW) was added as a short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank.
  • Also see SA contributor GS Analytics' piece from earlier this month entitled "Illinois Tool Works' Outperformance Can Continue."

