Illinois Tool Works added as a new Hedgeye short idea
Nov. 28, 2022 3:50 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Illinois Tools Works (NYSE:ITW) was added a new short idea at Hedgeye.
- Industrial conglomerates tend to secularly underperform the broader sector, Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver wrote in a note on Sunday.
- "The ITW valuation presumes a cyclical recovery that is no longer evident in consensus estimates for 2023," Van Sciver wrote.
- Hedgeye sees 30% relative downside for Illinois Tool Works (ITW).
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) short interest is 2.2%. ITW shares fell 2.3%.
- In October Illinois Tool Works (ITW) was added as a short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank.
- Also see SA contributor GS Analytics' piece from earlier this month entitled "Illinois Tool Works' Outperformance Can Continue."
