H World Group Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32, revenue of $575M misses by $14.33M
Nov. 28, 2022 3:57 PM ETH World Group Limited (HTHT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- H World Group press release (NASDAQ:HTHT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32.
- Revenue of $575M (+5.1% Y/Y) misses by $14.33M.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB452 million (US$64 million). Investing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB525 million (US$74 million). Financing cash inflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB461 million (US$65 million).
Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.2 billion (US$728 million) and restricted cash of RMB40 million (US$6 million).
