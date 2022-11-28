H World Group Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32, revenue of $575M misses by $14.33M

Nov. 28, 2022 3:57 PM ETH World Group Limited (HTHT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • H World Group press release (NASDAQ:HTHT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32.
  • Revenue of $575M (+5.1% Y/Y) misses by $14.33M.

  • Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB452 million (US$64 million). Investing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB525 million (US$74 million). Financing cash inflow in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB461 million (US$65 million).

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.2 billion (US$728 million) and restricted cash of RMB40 million (US$6 million).

