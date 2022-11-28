Flora Growth GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.04, revenue of $10.8M misses by $2.07M
Nov. 28, 2022 4:02 PM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth press release (NASDAQ:FLGC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $10.8M (+416.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.07M.
- Net loss was approximately $7.4 million compared to a net loss of $3.6 million in 3Q 2021. Net loss margins reduced year over year, year to date, and in comparison to 1H2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $5.9 million in cash compared to $37.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The outlook of the company 2022 Flora Growth remains on track to meet its 2022 revenue guidance of $35-45 million vs $38.50M Consensus
