Flora Growth GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.04, revenue of $10.8M misses by $2.07M

Nov. 28, 2022 4:02 PM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Flora Growth press release (NASDAQ:FLGC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $10.8M (+416.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.07M.
  • Net loss was approximately $7.4 million compared to a net loss of $3.6 million in 3Q 2021. Net loss margins reduced year over year, year to date, and in comparison to 1H2022.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $5.9 million in cash compared to $37.6 million as of December 31, 2021. 
  • The outlook of the company 2022 Flora Growth remains on track to meet its 2022 revenue guidance of $35-45 million vs $38.50M Consensus

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.