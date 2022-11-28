President Biden is planning to implore Congress in intervene in stalled negotiations between rail unions and operators to prevent a strike, per the Washington Post.

Citing an unnamed official familiar with the matter, the President is expected to call Congress to take action ahead of the December 9 deadline. While the outlet indicated it remains unclear the course of action from Congress from there, an extension of the cooling off period and forced arbitration are on the table, according to the report.

Biden’s involvement in the negotiations had been rumored ahead of the Washington Post report.

The new development coincides with a letter sent to lawmakers by a coalition of more than 400 business groups on Monday. The coalition that includes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and National Retail Federation urged a short-term reprieve from a strike for negotiations to continue.

“A potential rail strike only adds to the headwinds facing the U.S. economy,” the letter reads. “A rail stoppage would immediately lead to supply shortages and higher prices.”

It adds that precedent exists for the intervention, as Congress has intervened 18 times since 1926 in labor negotiations that threatened to adversely impact interstate commerce.

“While a voluntary agreement with the four holdout unions is the best outcome, the risks to America’s economy and communities simply make a national rail strike unacceptable,” the group declared. “Therefore, absent a voluntary agreement, we call on you to take immediate steps to prevent a national rail strike and the certain economic destruction that would follow.”

Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).