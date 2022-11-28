Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.67 misses by $0.70, revenue of $243.23M misses by $50.38M

Nov. 28, 2022 4:05 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ARWR): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.67 misses by $0.70.
  • Revenue of $243.23M (+75.9% Y/Y) misses by $50.38M.
  • Reached full enrollment for Phase 2 studies of cardiometabolic candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, including SHASTA-2, MUIR, ARCHES-2, and GATEWAY.
  • Strengthened the balance sheet with the sale of Arrowhead’s royalty interest in olpasiran to Royalty Pharma for: $250 million in cash upfront.
  • Up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones
  • Retained rights to $400 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen from the 2016 out-licensing agreement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.