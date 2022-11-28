Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.67 misses by $0.70, revenue of $243.23M misses by $50.38M
Nov. 28, 2022 4:05 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ARWR): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.67 misses by $0.70.
- Revenue of $243.23M (+75.9% Y/Y) misses by $50.38M.
- Reached full enrollment for Phase 2 studies of cardiometabolic candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, including SHASTA-2, MUIR, ARCHES-2, and GATEWAY.
- Strengthened the balance sheet with the sale of Arrowhead’s royalty interest in olpasiran to Royalty Pharma for: $250 million in cash upfront.
- Up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones
- Retained rights to $400 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen from the 2016 out-licensing agreement.
