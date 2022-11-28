The AZEK Company Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.02, revenue of $304.63M beats by $15.72M
Nov. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company press release (NYSE:AZEK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $304.63M (-12.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.72M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin declined 210 basis points to 21.4% from 23.5% for the prior year period.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $120.8 million and approximately $147.2 million available for future borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility.
- Q1 2023 Outlook: AZEK expects consolidated net sales in the range of $200 to $215 million, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range between $8 to $12 million.
- 2023 Outlook: Under this demand planning assumption, AZEK would expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range between $250 to $265 million in fiscal 2023. AZEK expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $70 to $80 million for the full year.
- Shares -5.74%.
Comments