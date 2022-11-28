The AZEK Company Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.02, revenue of $304.63M beats by $15.72M

Nov. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The AZEK Company press release (NYSE:AZEK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $304.63M (-12.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.72M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin declined 210 basis points to 21.4% from 23.5% for the prior year period.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $120.8 million and approximately $147.2 million available for future borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility.
  • Q1 2023 Outlook: AZEK expects consolidated net sales in the range of $200 to $215 million, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range between $8 to $12 million.
  • 2023 Outlook: Under this demand planning assumption, AZEK would expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range between $250 to $265 million in fiscal 2023. AZEK expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $70 to $80 million for the full year.
  • Shares -5.74%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.