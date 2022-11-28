Kala Pharmaceuticals enters into private placement financing for up to $31M

Nov. 28, 2022 4:14 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) on Monday said it had entered into a private placement financing for proceeds of up to $31M.
  • KALA will sell shares of its common stock and preferred stock in two tranches to an unnamed life sciences-focused investor.
  • In the first tranche, KALA has agreed to sell 76,813 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.75 per share and 9,666 shares of its Series E Preferred stock at a price of $575 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $6M.
  • The investor has also agreed to buy in a second tranche 43,478 shares of KALA's Series E Preferred stock at a price of $575 per share, for gross proceeds of about $25M.
  • The second tranche is subject to acceptance by the U.S. FDA of Kala's (KALA) investigational new drug application for its KPI-012 treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect.
  • The company intends to use proceeds from the financing to advance the clinical development of KPI-012, as well as for general corporate purposes.

