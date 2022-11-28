XS Financial GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $2.08M

Nov. 28, 2022 4:20 PM ETXS Financial Inc. (XSHLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • XS Financial press release (OTCQB:XSHLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.08M (+108.0% Y/Y).
  • 143% YoY increase in monthly recurring payments to $2.4 million in Q3/22 from $1.0 million in Q3/21;
  • 171% YoY increase in closed leases since inception to $92.9 million in Q3/22 from $34.1 million in Q3/21;
  • 158% YoY increase in gross lease receivables to $99.1 million in Q3/22 from99 $38.5 million in Q3/21;
  • 169% QoQ improvement of net distributable earnings to $184.1 in Q3/22 from ($267k) the in Q2/22.

