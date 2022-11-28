Why did Pinduoduo stock rocket today? Strong Q3 results stoke investor optimism

Nov. 28, 2022 4:21 PM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Flag of China, shopping cart with a word e-commerce on a computer keyboard

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares jumped more than 12.6% on Monday after the Chinese e-commerce company reported third-quarter results that handily topped expectations.
  • The Colin Huang-founded company said it earned an adjusted $1.21 per share as revenue rose 65% year-over-year to $4.99B. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share and $4.6B in revenue.
  • The boost in revenue was attributed to online marketing services and transaction services.
  • “We continued to deepen our value creation in the third quarter,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD in a statement. “We will increase our R&D investment to further enhance the supply chain efficiency and agricultural digital inclusion.”
  • The strong rally in Pinduoduo (PDD) shares on Monday resulted in several Chinese technology ETFs also rising.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.