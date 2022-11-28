BigCommerce reports strong start to Cyber Week

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reported merchant gross merchandise value increased 31% year-over-year on Black Friday, driven by a 25% increase in total orders and a 4.5% increase in average order value.

On Thanksgiving, gross merchandise value for BigCommerce (BIGC) stores was up 23% with total orders increasing 22% compared to the holiday a year ago. The average order value was nearly 1% higher over last year.

“Given the soft global economy, this year’s peak holiday sales week is more important than ever. With a year-over-year sales increase of 31% on Black Friday and 23% on Thanksgiving, BigCommerce merchants grew significantly faster than overall ecommerce," noted BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm.

The retailer noted that BIGC merchants began seeing holiday purchase spikes in October, yet shoppers continued to look for major savings on the traditional big deal days over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend.

Shares of BIG rose 2.79% in the after-hours trading on Monday after shedding 4.01% during the regular session.