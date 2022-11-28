Kala jumps ~21% on new drug application submission to FDA for corneal defect treatment
Nov. 28, 2022 4:26 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) on Monday said it had submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA for its KPI-012 treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).
- PCED is a corneal defect that does not heal even after standard treatment.
- KALA also separately announced a private placement financing for up to $31M to partly fund development of KPI-012.
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma jumped 20.6% to $6.85 after hours.
- Subject to the acceptance of the IND by the FDA, KALA remains on track to start a phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012 for PCED in Q4 2022, the company said in a statement.
Comments