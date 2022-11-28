UnitedHealth guides FY 2023 adj. EPS below consensus ahead of investor conference

Nov. 28, 2022 4:49 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Health insurance giant UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) on Monday reaffirmed its FY 2022 EPS and adj. EPS guidance ahead of its annual investor conference.
  • The Dow 30 component expects FY 2022 EPS of $20.85 to $21.05, while Adj. EPS is anticipated to be $21.85 to $22.05. The consensus EPS estimate is $22.03.
  • UNH said it expects 2022 revenue to be about $324B, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.27B.
  • The company also announced guidance for 2023, with revenue forecasted to be $357B to $360B. The consensus revenue estimate is $352.95B.
  • FY 2023 EPS is seen to be $23.15 to $23.65, while adj. EPS is seen to be $24.40 to $24.90. The consensus EPS estimate is $24.95.
  • UNH said its FY 2023 cash flows from operations are expected to range from $27B to $28B.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) were down 0.9% at $527.30 after hours.
  • The company's investor conference begins on Tuesday.

