Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), known as Scotiabank, saw fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings decline from the previous quarter and a year ago as net interest income dipped from the prior quarter and its provision for credit losses climbed, as the bank prepares for slowing economic growth, the company said Tuesday.

Still, the company's adjusted EPS for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$2.06 (US$1.53) exceeded the consensus of US$1.47. That fell from C$2.10 in Q3 and from C$2.10 in Q4 2021.

Not included in the adjusted number were a C$66M restructuring charge for realigning certain Global Banking and Markets businesses in Asia and on-going technology modernization, C$98M of committed support costs related to the expansion of its Scene+ loyalty program, and a C$340M loss from the sale of investment in associates in Venezuela and Thailand, as well as the wind-down of operations in India and Malaysia, mainly currency related.

Q4 net interest income of C$4.62B slipped from C$4.68B in the prior quarter and increased from C$4.22B in the year-ago period.

Provision for credit losses of C$529M increased from C$412M in Q3 and from C$168M in Q4 2021.

Q4 adjusted pretax, preprovision profit of C$3.70B rose 2% both on a Q/Q and Y/Y basis.

Scotiabank's (BNS) common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.5% at Oct. 31, 2022 vs. 11.4% in Q3 and 12.3% in Q4 2021.

Canadian Banking adjusted net income of C$1.17B, fell 4% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y; adjusted pretax, preprovision profit of C$1.74B, was flat Q/Q and rose 12% Y/Y.

Global Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$368M fell 4% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y; adjusted pretax, preprovision profit of C$500M dropped 4% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Global Banking and Markets net income of C$484M jumped 28% from the prior quarter and slipped 4%% from the year-ago quarter; pretax preprovision profit of C$658M surged 32% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

International Banking adjusted net income of C$650M increased 4% Q/Q and 25% Y/Y; adjusted pretax, preprovision profit of C$1.15B gained 2% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) non-GAAP EPS of C$2.06 beats by C$0.09, revenue of C$7.63B misses by C$380M