Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Monday fell 3.7% to lead declines among stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). The blue-chip index slipped 1.5%, or 498 points, as protests against China’s zero-Covid policy ignited worries about their effect on the global economy.

Boeing (BA)’s commercial aircraft business is sensitive to economic cycles and to any news that may affect its return to China. The country was the first one to ground Boeing’s 737 MAX jet in early 2019 after two deadly accidents in other countries. Chinese airlines haven’t resumed commercial flights of the plane.

The major stock benchmarks started the day with declines that deepened after Federal Reserve officials said interest rates could remain elevated because of ongoing inflationary pressure. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said markets could be underpricing the risk that the Fed may be more aggressive with rate hikes next year.

In addition, continued turmoil in cryptocurrency markets raised concerns about risk assets in general. The latest downward pressure followed news of a bankruptcy filing from crypto lender BlockFi.