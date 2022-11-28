CN pulls in industry pro Harris as its new COO
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSX: CNR) on Monday said it appointed industry and company veteran Edmond Harris as its next chief operating officer.
- Harris, who takes over from Rob Reilly effective immediately, has four decades of expertise and has held operating officer roles at railroad companies like CSX and Canadian Pacific. Prior to that, Harris worked at CN for over 30 years.
- "Ed will provide leadership and unparalleled experience as we advance into the next phase of our scheduled operating plan. Ed’s guidance and mentorship will also be key assets as we transition to the next generation of operations leaders at CN and position ourselves for the future.” - President and CEO Tracy Robinson
- U.S.-listed shares up marginally at +0.5% in after hours.
