Nexstar, Sabre, Nu Skin rise on S&P index changes
Nov. 28, 2022 5:33 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), SABR, NUSFBC, PBFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) rose 4.8% higher after hours on news that it would be moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index.
- Nexstar is replacing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in the index, while Sabre is moving to the SmallCap 600 to replace Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), which is set to be acquired by New York Community Bancorp. Sabre rose 3.3% after hours.
- Two other companies in the S&P indexes are changing places. PBF Energy (PBF), currently a constituent of the SmallCap 600, will move to the MidCap 400; it fell 2.4% postmarket. Switching down to replace it in the SmallCap 600 is Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), which gained 5.2% postmarket.
- The index changes are effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, Dec. 1.
