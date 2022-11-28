Nexstar, Sabre, Nu Skin rise on S&P index changes

  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) rose 4.8% higher after hours on news that it would be moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index.
  • Nexstar is replacing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in the index, while Sabre is moving to the SmallCap 600 to replace Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), which is set to be acquired by New York Community Bancorp. Sabre rose 3.3% after hours.
  • Two other companies in the S&P indexes are changing places. PBF Energy (PBF), currently a constituent of the SmallCap 600, will move to the MidCap 400; it fell 2.4% postmarket. Switching down to replace it in the SmallCap 600 is Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), which gained 5.2% postmarket.
  • The index changes are effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, Dec. 1.

