Gold slides while dollar rises as Fed's Bullard reiterates higher rates ahead

Nov. 28, 2022 5:45 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

Precious metals miners tumbled across the board Monday as gold futures fell, the dollar rose alongside U.S. Treasury yields following hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said markets could be underpricing the risk that the Fed may be more aggressive with rate hikes next year.

Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for November delivery closed -0.7% to $1,740.10/oz, while November silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled -2.4% to $20.91/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (NYSEARCA:SIL), (SLV), (SIVR), (XME)

Among individual stocks: (NEM) -3.3%, (GOLD) -3.2%, (KGC) -4.1%, (AU) -4.3%, (HMY) -5.3%, (AUY) -3%, (FNV) -3.5%, (IAG) -6.4%, (NGD) -8.9%, (AG) -7.8%, (EXK) -9.6%, (HL) -6.4%, (CDE) -6.4%, (PAAS) -5.2%, (FSM) -4.6%.

In addition to Fed pessimism, the fall in gold prices could be partly attributable to profit taking before the release of the monthly U.S. jobs numbers and other key U.S. economic data releases this week, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants.

Protests and lockdowns in China could weigh on demand for silver, according to Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, as the metal is used mostly for industrial purposes.

Citing a strong dollar, an anticipated reopening in China and metal inventory shortages, Bank of America is long gold in one of the top 10 trades for 2023.

