Concerns about COVID policy in China and another high-profile bankruptcy in the crypto space spurred selling on Wall Street during Monday's trading. The Nasdaq led the decline with a retreat of 1.6%.

Looking at individual stocks, Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) slumped in the wake of a CEO change, posting a double-digit percentage decline. Meanwhile, Medtronic (MDT) extended recent losses to reach a new 52-week low.

On the upside, Taboola (TBLA) soared on a major tie-up with Yahoo. At the same time, a strong quarterly report fueled gains in Pinduoduo (PDD).

Standout Gainer

Taboola (TBLA) surged following news that the company entered into an exclusive pact with Yahoo. News of the partnership, which also calls for Yahoo to take a stake in the digital advertising firm, fueled a 43% advance in the stock.

The 30-year agreement calls on TBLA to power native advertising across Yahoo's digital properties. The company estimates the deal will generate $1B in annual revenue. The tie-up also calls for Yahoo to take a 25% stake in TBLA.

TBLA climbed 80 cents to finish at $2.64. The advance added to gains posted earlier in the month, as shares rebound from a 52-week low of $1.52 set in early November. Monday's close represented the highest finish since late August.

Standout Decliner

Investors rushed out of shares of Hain Celestial Group (HAIN), an exodus triggered by news of a major leadership change. The stock dropped 11%.

The maker of organic and natural food products revealed that Wendy Davidson will take over the role of CEO, replacing Mark Schiller, who will transition to a non-executive director role.

HAIN finished the session at $18.35, a decline of $2.29 on the day. The slide reversed gains posted earlier in the month, with the stock reaching its lowest close since Nov. 3.

Overall, shares have fallen almost 57% in 2022, although the stock is well off a 52-week low of $15.23.

Notable New High

The release of earnings news prompted buying in Pinduoduo (PDD). Shares surged almost 13% to reach a new 52-week high.

The China-based ecommerce company reported a quarterly profit that easily topped analysts' projections. Revenue surged 65% to $4.99B, exceeding estimates by $690M.

Following the earnings news, PDD soared to an intraday 52-week high of $76.36. Shares trimmed their gains later in the session but still finished at $74.05. This represented a rally of $8.30 compared to the previous day's close.

Monday's upswing added to recent gains. PDD has now climbed 35% in the past month, giving it a 32% gain for 2022.

Notable New Low

Medtronic (MDT) extended an earnings-inspired slide that began last week, dipping to a new 52-week low. This came as shares of the medical device maker retreated another 4%.

MDT ended Monday's trading at $76.13, a decline of $2.99 on the day. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $75.84.

Shares dropped 5% last Tuesday after the company issued its latest earnings report, which included a lowered forecast. Hurt by unfavorable currency exchange, the company also said that Q2 revenue dropped 3% from last year.

Looking longer-term, MDT has retreated nearly 13% in the past month. The stock has also fallen 28% in 2022 as a whole.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.