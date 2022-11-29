JOYY reports mixed Q3 earnings; initiates Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 29, 2022
- JOYY press release (NASDAQ:YY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.96 beats by $0.59.
- Revenue of $586.7M (-9.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.1M.
- Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 14.2% to 35.4 million from 31.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 34.1% to 50.6 million from 76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
- Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 29.6% to 7.6 million from 10.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
- Global average mobile MAUs decreased by 6.6% to 269.8 million from 288.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago.
- Total number of paying users of BIGO decreased by 0.5% to 1.51 million from 1.52 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- Average revenue per paying user of BIGO decreased to US$259.8 from US$307.9 in the corresponding period of 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects net revenues to be between $594 million and $619 million vs. consensus of $612.25M.
