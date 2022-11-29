Organigram reports Q4 results; issues FY23 soft guidance

Nov. 29, 2022 12:45 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Organigram press release (NASDAQ:OGI): Q4 net loss was $6.1M, compared to a net loss of $26.0M in Q4 Fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2M, the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8M in the same prior year period.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin of $10.4M or 23%, compared to $3.0M or 12% in the same prior year period, reflecting improvements from increased efficiencies and higher sales volume.
  • Revenue of $45.5M (+82.7% Y/Y) beats by $13.45M.
  • Outlook: Organigram currently expects Fiscal 2023 revenue to be higher than that of Fiscal 2022.
  • The company expects to see an improvement in adjusted gross margins in Fiscal 2023 and has put measures in place that it expects will further improve margins over time.
  • The company expects significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 over Fiscal 2022.
  • The company expects to have positive cash flows from operating activities during Fiscal 2023 and positive free cash flows during calendar 2023.

