Organigram reports Q4 results; issues FY23 soft guidance
Nov. 29, 2022 12:45 AM ET OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CA
- Organigram press release (NASDAQ:OGI): Q4 net loss was $6.1M, compared to a net loss of $26.0M in Q4 Fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2M, the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8M in the same prior year period.
- Adjusted Gross Margin of $10.4M or 23%, compared to $3.0M or 12% in the same prior year period, reflecting improvements from increased efficiencies and higher sales volume.
- Revenue of $45.5M (+82.7% Y/Y) beats by $13.45M.
- Outlook: Organigram currently expects Fiscal 2023 revenue to be higher than that of Fiscal 2022.
- The company expects to see an improvement in adjusted gross margins in Fiscal 2023 and has put measures in place that it expects will further improve margins over time.
- The company expects significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 over Fiscal 2022.
- The company expects to have positive cash flows from operating activities during Fiscal 2023 and positive free cash flows during calendar 2023.
