Japan retail sales grew less than expected in October amid rising inflation, slowing economic growth
Nov. 29, 2022 12:55 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Retail sales in Japan expanded by 4.3% y/y in October 2022, less than market consensus of 5% and slowing from an upwardly revised 4.8% rise in the prior month which was the fastest increase since May 2021.
- Still, this was the eighth straight month of increase in retail trade, as consumption sustained in the wake of the COVID-19 hit.
- On a monthly basis, retail trade edged up 0.2% in October, the least in four months, after an upwardly revised 1.5% rise in September.
- A separate reading showed that Japan's unemployment rate remained steady at 2.6% in October, disappointing market expectations for a drop to 2.5%.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
