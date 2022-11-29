Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher ahead of China’s Covid briefing

Nov. 29, 2022 1:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.48%. Japan - retail trade data for October -0.2% m/m (-0.3% was the expected).

Japan October unemployment rate 2.6% (expected 2.5%, prior 2.5%).

China +2.12%.

Hong Kong +3.89%.

Australia +0.33%. ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer sentiment index +1.8% w/w.

India +0.48%.

Overnight on Wall Street, after a winning Thanksgiving week, the three major indexes ended Monday down as investors sold off amid mounting concerns over supply chain disruptions amid Covid-related protests in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.45%, or 497.57 points, and closed at 33,849.46.The S&P 500 also shed 1.54% to end at 3,963.94. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.58% and ended at 11,049.50.

All eyes on China's Covid control press conference at 0700 GMT on COVID - rumours on ending COVID zero.

NZIER expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate to peak at 5% in 2023.

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict Covid-19 curbs.

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.

Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,745.40.

Spot silver gained 0.9% to $21.10, platinum rose 0.9% to $997.25 and palladium was up 0.7% to $1,857.00.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.12%; S&P 500 +0.27%; Nasdaq +0.46%.

