Durect announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Nov. 29, 2022 1:36 AM ETDURECT Corporation (DRRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) said on Monday that DURECT's board will effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-10 as on December 5, 2022.
  • On December 6, 2022, the company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis.
  • On November 22, 2022 at a special meeting of stockholders held, DURECT stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the board of the company to amend the company's certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of DURECT's outstanding common shares at an exchange ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not greater than 1-for-20, and a reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock from 600M to 150M shares.
  • The reduction in the authorized number of shares will also be effective as on December 5, 2022.

