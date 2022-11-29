Usana acquires Rise Bar and Oola
Nov. 29, 2022 2:14 AM ETUSANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) on Monday acquired two companies-Rise Bar and Oola.
- Rise Bar manufactures and sells high-quality protein bars that are formulated to help customers achieve their health goals through clean and simple ingredients.
- Oola is an emerging direct selling company that offers a personal development framework that helps individuals create a life of balance, growth, and purpose.
- Rise Bar and Oola will continue to operate and grow independently, whereas USANA plans to leverage the knowledge, experience, and technology of these companies to advance USANA's core business.
- Likewise, USANA will utilize its assets and resources to facilitate growth for Rise Bar and Oola.
Comments