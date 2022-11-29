Raytheon Technologies secures $397.68M Navy contract modification
Nov. 29, 2022 2:30 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) was awarded a $397.68M firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for FY23 guided missile assemblies, shipping containers, and spare parts in support of the FY21-FY23 Evolved Seasparrow Missile Block 2 full-rate production requirements.
- Work is expected to be completed by March 2027.
- FY23 other customer funds in the amount of $214.45M; FY23 weapon procurement funds in the amount of $163.32M; FY20 other customer funds in the amount of $8.75M; FY21 other customer funds in the amount of $7.23M; FY19 other customer funds in the amount of $1.31M; FY22 other customer funds in the amount of $1.25M; FY22 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $824.92M and FY21 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $538,000, will be obligated at time of award and $538,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
