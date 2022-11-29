CNS Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split
Nov. 29, 2022 2:38 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) announced a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock, effective Monday, Nov.28.
- On Nov.29, the company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under the trading symbol "CNSP", and will trade under the following new CUSIP number: 18978H201.
- As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of common stock.
- No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split.
- The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the company's per share trading price and bring the company into compliance with the Nasdaq's listing requirement regarding minimum share price.
- Shares of CNSP are down 6.04% after-hours.
