CNS Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split

Nov. 29, 2022 2:38 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) announced a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock, effective Monday, Nov.28.
  • On Nov.29, the company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under the trading symbol "CNSP", and will trade under the following new CUSIP number: 18978H201.
  • As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of common stock.
  • No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split.
  • The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the company's per share trading price and bring the company into compliance with the Nasdaq's listing requirement regarding minimum share price.
  • Shares of CNSP are down 6.04% after-hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.