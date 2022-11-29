Air Transport Services approves $150M share repurchase program
Nov. 29, 2022 3:11 AM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) said that its board has adopted a new share repurchase authorization in replacement for its largely exhausted prior authorization, to repurchase up to an additional $150M of its common shares.
- It had resumed share repurchases during October 2022 under a previous board authorization, acquiring ~1.6M of its shares, or ~2% of those outstanding as of September 30, 2022.
- Prior to October, ATSG had been prohibited from share buybacks under provisions of a federal grant program to offset pandemic effects on employment for passenger airline companies.
- YTD the shares of ATSG have lost ~8.6%.
