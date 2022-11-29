Air Transport Services approves $150M share repurchase program

Nov. 29, 2022 3:11 AM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) said that its board has adopted a new share repurchase authorization in replacement for its largely exhausted prior authorization, to repurchase up to an additional $150M of its common shares.
  • It had resumed share repurchases during October 2022 under a previous board authorization, acquiring ~1.6M of its shares, or ~2% of those outstanding as of September 30, 2022.
  • Prior to October, ATSG had been prohibited from share buybacks under provisions of a federal grant program to offset pandemic effects on employment for passenger airline companies.
  • YTD the shares of ATSG have lost ~8.6%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.