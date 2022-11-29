Snap tells staff to be in office 4 days a week starting February
Nov. 29, 2022
- California-based Snap (NYSE:SNAP) employees have been told that they're expected to return to office at least 80% of the time starting in February, according to Reuters report.
- "After working remotely for so long, we're excited to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid model," the company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
- The move comes just months after the social media company laid off 20% of its workforce.
- Last month, ride-hailing service Uber asked its employees to work from office twice a week.
- Earlier this month, Meta Platforms(META) reported to lay off thousands of employees in short order.
