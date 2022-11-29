GE Healthcare, MediView join hands over AR solutions for medical imaging

Nov. 29, 2022 3:44 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) and MediView XR have collaborated to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR Interventional Suite System.
  • The new collaboration seeks to advance precision care through intuitive visualization, remote collaboration and evidence-based insights.
  • The move brings together MediView’s expertise in 3D augmented reality medical visualization, surgical navigation, telecollaboration capabilities and procedural data insights
  • GE Healthcare and MediView will co-market the solution and will explore opportunities for joint go-to-market efforts, with an initial market launch in the US and global expansion planned for the future.

