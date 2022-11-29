Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables appoints Robert Colcleugh as interim CEO

  • The boards of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCPK:TWMIF) and Tidewater Renewables (OTCPK:TDWRF) has appointed Robert Colcleugh as interim CEO of both companies, effective November 28, 2022.
  • Mr. Colcleugh, who currently serves as a Director of Tidewater Midstream, succeeds Joel MacLeod, who is stepping down from his management and board roles to pursue other opportunities.
  • Thomas Dea will serve as Chairman at Tidewater Midstream and Mr. Colcleugh will serve as Chairman of Tidewater Renewables with Brett Gellner continuing to serve as Lead Independent Director of Tidewater Renewables following Mr. Macleod's departure.
  • "The business outlook remains strong and both companies are well positioned for continued success," said Mr. Dea, Chairman at Tidewater Midstream.

