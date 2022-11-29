European markets mixed as China’s Covid policy takes center stage

Nov. 29, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.68%.

Germany -0.12%.

France -0.06%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5%, with basic resources adding to lead gains while chemicals fell.

Bavaria November CPI +10.9% vs +11.0% y/y prior.

Spain November preliminary CPI +6.8% vs +7.4% y/y expected.

Switzerland Q3 GDP +0.2% vs +0.3% q/q expected.

North Rhine Westphalia November CPI +10.4% vs +11.0% y/y prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone November final consumer confidence at 1000 GMT; UK October mortgage approvals, credit data at 0930 GMT; Eurozone November economic, industrial, services confidence at 1000 GMT and Germany November preliminary CPI figures at 1300 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 3.67%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than eight basis point to 1.90%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 3.09%.

