Woodside Energy shares slide on FY23 guidance
Nov. 29, 2022 4:59 AM ETWoodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), WOPEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The energy giant Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) shares are down 1.09% premarket after the company completed a review of its 2023 corporate plan, which includes its costs, production, and sales forecasts for the year ahead, which has led to the release of the energy producer’s guidance for FY 2023.
- Woodside expects to spend $6 billion to $6.5 billion on capex in FY 2023. This assumes no change to current participating interests. Approximately half of this will be put towards the Scarborough operation.
- It expects production of 180M-190M barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in FY 2023.
- The guidance comprises LNG production of 83-85MMboe, pipeline gas production of 40-42MMboe, crude and condensate production of 50-55MMboe, and natural gas liquids production of 7-8MMboe.
- No production costs guidance was provided for FY 2023.
- Woodside Energy (WDS) in "investing comfortably in capacity," starting with Sangomar and then Scarborough, which accounts for most of the company's current proven reserves, Valkyrie Trading Society writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
Woodside Energy's (WDS) stock price return shows a 56% YTD gain and a 64% increase during the past year.
Comments