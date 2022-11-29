Baidu unveils plans to expand the fully driverless ride-hailing service area in 2023 to serve more customers

Nov. 29, 2022 5:16 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Apollo self driving vehicle performing tests on the streets of Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • To tap more potential customers, Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) plans to build the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing service area in 2023.
  • The company's autonomous ride-hailing platform Apollo Go covers more than 10 cities in China including all first-tier cities and has completed more than 474,000 rides in Q3, up 311% Y/Y and +65% Q/Q.
  • The company has reached 1.4M of accumulated rides by Q3 2022.
  • Jian Ouyang, CEO of Kunlun Chip, also revealed at Apollo Day event that Baidu's 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chip has completed an end-to-end performance adaptation for autonomous driving, solidifying and integrating company's advantages in both autonomous driving software and hardware.
  • Shares up 5% PM.
  • 'Baidu remains a top internet company in China with significant growth prospects and substantial profitability potential', says Victor Dergunov in an analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.
  • Last week, the company reported Q3 beat.

