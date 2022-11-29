Alfa Laval announces SEK 1B investment ahead of Capital Markets Day
Nov. 29, 2022 5:20 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVF), ALFVYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) is set to host its annual Capital Markets Day today, Nov. 29, at its site in Søborg outside Copenhagen.
- At the event, pesident and CEO Tom Erixon will discuss the firm's growth strategy based on three platforms: grow core products in existing applications and focus on new technologies and partnerships to broaden its offering in sustainable solutions.
- Alfa Laval is also announcing an investment of SEK 1B in its gasketed heat exchanger manufacturing and distribution capacity to support the growth plan. A big part of the investment will go towards increasing production capacity and distribution in Lund. In addition, production capacity on existing sites in China and India will also be expanded.
- The firm's annual capex guidance of SEK 2B-2.5B remains unchanged.
