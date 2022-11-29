Baozun Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.03 misses by $0.11, revenue of $244.8M beats by $2.77M
Nov. 29, 2022
- Baozun press release (NASDAQ:BZUN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.03 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $244.8M (-8.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.77M.
- Total Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was RMB18,632.1M, an increase of 15.9% Y/Y.
- Distribution GMV was RMB559M, a decrease of 28.8% Y/Y.
- Non-distribution GMV was RMB18,073.1M, an increase of 18.2% Y/Y.
- Number of brand partners for store operations increased to 362 as of September 30, 2022, from 355 as of June 30, 2022.
- Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun, commented, “Our effectiveness in maintaining operations and supporting our partners’ success during these periods of macro uncertainty underscores the durability and strength of our business model. Throughout this year, we prioritized cost optimization and working capital efficiency, and our efforts are bearing fruits in terms of higher product sales gross margin, lower operating expenses, and better operating cash flows. We are confident that our cash position provides us with a solid foundation for future expansion. In addition, we completed dual primary listing on November 1, 2022, marking another milestone in our capital market journey that offers more flexibility to our shareholders.”
