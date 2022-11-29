Bionano Genomics to acquire biotechnology firm Purigen Biosystems
Nov. 29, 2022 5:38 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genome analysis solutions provider Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) has agreed to acquire biotechnology company Purigen Biosystems for up to $64M, including $32M cash paid at closing. The remainder of the consideration is contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.
- Purigen Biosystems specializes in the development and commercialization of automated nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology, which was licensed exclusively from Stanford and developed by Purigen.
- The acquisition is expected to expand Bionano's (BNGO) sample prep portfolio capabilities toward creating an end-to-end solution for OGM.
- Bionano (BNGO) plans to incorporate Purigen's ITP-based methods into the OGM workflow of its Saphyr system. By incorporating ITP, Bionano (BNGO) will be able to address a number of sample types that are commonly used throughout cancer research, genetic disease and other areas of discovery research and cell bioprocessing.
- The transaction is expected to close on or before December 8, 2022.
- BNGO shares are down 1.47% premarket
