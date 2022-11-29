Nestle lifts 2022 sales outlook and confirms buyback plan of ~$21B over 2022-2024
Nov. 29, 2022 5:45 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Swiss packaged-foods giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has pushed its organic sales outlook higher just ahead of its investor seminar on Tuesday.
- The company now expects sales to grow organically between 8% and 8.5% vs. previous view of 8% with an underlying trading operating profit margin of around 17%.
- The company aims to return to an underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.5% to 18.5% by 2025, following the margin impact of cost inflation in 2021 and 2022.
- The company intends to repurchase 20B Swiss francs ($21.09B) worth of shares through 2022 to 2024, of which it had already bought around 9.7B francs worth.
- The company also indicated to increase its dividend year on year in Swiss franc terms.
- On YTD basis, stock saw the downside of ~15%.
Comments (2)