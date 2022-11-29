Nestle lifts 2022 sales outlook and confirms buyback plan of ~$21B over 2022-2024

Nov. 29, 2022 5:45 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Nestle To Buy Jenny Craig For $600 Million

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • The Swiss packaged-foods giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has pushed its organic sales outlook higher just ahead of its investor seminar on Tuesday.
  • The company now expects sales to grow organically between 8% and 8.5% vs. previous view of 8% with an underlying trading operating profit margin of around 17%.
  • The company aims to return to an underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.5% to 18.5% by 2025, following the margin impact of cost inflation in 2021 and 2022.
  • The company intends to repurchase 20B Swiss francs ($21.09B) worth of shares through 2022 to 2024, of which it had already bought around 9.7B francs worth.
  • The company also indicated to increase its dividend year on year in Swiss franc terms.
  • On YTD basis, stock saw the downside of ~15%.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.