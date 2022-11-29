Express announces refinancing transactions

Nov. 29, 2022 6:02 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fashion apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) has announced two transactions in support of a comprehensive plan to refinance its capital structure.
  • These two transactions include: increasing the maximum revolver amount by $40M to $290M by amending its current $250M Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility and refinancing and reducing Express' (EXPR) fixed debt exposure by amending its current $140M Senior Secured Asset-Based Term Loan Credit Facility, including refinancing its $90M First-In-Last-Out Term Loan and terminating its $50M Delayed Draw Term Loan, of which $43M was previously paid down.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.