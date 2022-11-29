Express announces refinancing transactions
Nov. 29, 2022
- Fashion apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) has announced two transactions in support of a comprehensive plan to refinance its capital structure.
- These two transactions include: increasing the maximum revolver amount by $40M to $290M by amending its current $250M Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility and refinancing and reducing Express' (EXPR) fixed debt exposure by amending its current $140M Senior Secured Asset-Based Term Loan Credit Facility, including refinancing its $90M First-In-Last-Out Term Loan and terminating its $50M Delayed Draw Term Loan, of which $43M was previously paid down.
