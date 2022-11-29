Kanzhun Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.12 beats by $0.05, revenue of $165.7M beats by $4.17M
Nov. 29, 2022 6:10 AM ETKanzhun Limited (BZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kanzhun press release (NASDAQ:BZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.12 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $165.7M (-2.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.17M.
- Outlook: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.05 billion and RMB1.09 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 3.8% to 0.0%.
- Calculated cash billings for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,238.2 million (US$174.1 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB1,221.0 million for the same quarter of 2021.
- Average monthly active users for the third quarter of 2022 were 32.4 million, an increase of 12.5% from 28.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.
- Total paid enterprise customers in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.7 million, a decrease of 7.5% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
- Shares +7.93% PM.
