Kanzhun Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.12 beats by $0.05, revenue of $165.7M beats by $4.17M

Nov. 29, 2022 6:10 AM ETKanzhun Limited (BZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kanzhun press release (NASDAQ:BZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.12 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $165.7M (-2.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.17M.
  • Outlook: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.05 billion and RMB1.09 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 3.8% to 0.0%.
  • Calculated cash billings for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,238.2 million (US$174.1 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB1,221.0 million for the same quarter of 2021.
  • Average monthly active users for the third quarter of 2022 were 32.4 million, an increase of 12.5% from 28.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.
  • Total paid enterprise customers in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.7 million, a decrease of 7.5% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Shares +7.93% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.