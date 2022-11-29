ExteNet Systems, T-Mobile enter exclusive agreement
Nov. 29, 2022 6:15 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Telecom firms ExteNet Systems and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have entered into an exclusive agreement to deploy digital wireless infrastructure in large sports, entertainment, hospitality and transportation venues.
- The agreement, which expands ExteNet's existing relationship with T-Mobile as a primary wireless carrier in its contracted venues, is expected to deliver best-in-class wireless communications in commercial sites.
- Under the terms of the agreement, ExteNet will deploy, own and operate the digital wireless infrastructure for large venues. It will also rationalize and decommission T-Mobile's (TMUS) overlapping network assets inherited from its merger with Sprint.
Comments