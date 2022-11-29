Nasdaq, S&P futures tick up as rates retreat, crypto stabilizes

Nov. 29, 2022 6:56 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDU, US10Y, US2YBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment

New York Stock Exchange Opens On Thursday Morning

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday, rebounding from the selloff to start the week.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% were higher.

Stocks in China, which weighed on risk sentiment on Monday, bounced back on hopes of a change to the zero-COVID policy.

But 22V Research's China analyst Michael Hirson said "it is likely overly optimistic to think (1) protests will lead China to loosen Covid restrictions in the near-term; and (2) that this would bring relief to the economy."

In the crypto space, bitcoin was higher following a drop sparked by the bankruptcy of BlockFi.

Rates are lower as traders moved past some hawkish Fed rhetoric. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 4 basis points to 3.66% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 4 basis points to 4.43%.

On the economic front, the S&P/CS house price index for September arrives before the bell. The forecast is for drop in the year-over-year rise to 10.8%.

After the start of trading, the November Conference Board consumer confidence measure hits. Economists expect a small drop to 100.

Among active stocks, AZEK is slumping following soft guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.