Hibbett Sports GAAP EPS of $1.94 misses by $0.55, revenue of $433.16M misses by $13.3M

Nov. 29, 2022 6:36 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hibbett Sports press release (NASDAQ:HIBB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.94 misses by $0.55.
  • Revenue of $433.16M (+13.5% Y/Y) misses by $13.3M.
  • Comparable sales increased 9.9% versus the prior year and increased by 51.7% compared to the 13-weeks ended November 2, 2019.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total net sales are expected to increase in the low-single digit range in dollars Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 1.94%; Comparable sales are expected to be in the range of flat to positive low-single digits; Brick and mortar comparable sales are expected to be in the flat to positive low-single digit range while e-commerce revenue growth is anticipated to be in the positive high-single digit range; Net new store growth is expected to be in the range of 30 to 40 stores; Operating income is expected to be in the low double-digit range as a percent of sales, also remaining above pre-pandemic levels; Diluted EPS of $9.75 - $10.50 vs. consensus of $9.80; Tax rate of approximately 24.5% and an estimated weighted average diluted share count of 13.3M; Capital expenditures in the range of $60M to $70M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.