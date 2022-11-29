Hibbett Sports GAAP EPS of $1.94 misses by $0.55, revenue of $433.16M misses by $13.3M
Nov. 29, 2022 6:36 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports press release (NASDAQ:HIBB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.94 misses by $0.55.
- Revenue of $433.16M (+13.5% Y/Y) misses by $13.3M.
- Comparable sales increased 9.9% versus the prior year and increased by 51.7% compared to the 13-weeks ended November 2, 2019.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total net sales are expected to increase in the low-single digit range in dollars Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 1.94%; Comparable sales are expected to be in the range of flat to positive low-single digits; Brick and mortar comparable sales are expected to be in the flat to positive low-single digit range while e-commerce revenue growth is anticipated to be in the positive high-single digit range; Net new store growth is expected to be in the range of 30 to 40 stores; Operating income is expected to be in the low double-digit range as a percent of sales, also remaining above pre-pandemic levels; Diluted EPS of $9.75 - $10.50 vs. consensus of $9.80; Tax rate of approximately 24.5% and an estimated weighted average diluted share count of 13.3M; Capital expenditures in the range of $60M to $70M.
