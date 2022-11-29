High Tide announces launch of Cabana Elite optional paid membership
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) notifies the launch of Cabana Elite, an optional paid membership upgrade for Cabana Club members.
- The innovative, first-of-its-kind loyalty program in retail cannabis that presents a recurring high-margin revenue opportunity for High Tide.
- The membership provides access to exclusive ELITE flash sales, limited edition and exclusive ELITE branded products, discounts on delivery and across High Tide's global e-commerce accessories portfolio, among other benefits at non-cannabis retailers across Canada.
- For a limited time, in an effort to accelerate ELITE adoption and showcase its benefits, the first year of ELITE will be offered at $2.50 per month, a 50% discount.
- Cabana Club membership currently exceeds over 860K members, which is the largest bricks-and-mortar cannabis loyalty program in Canada.
- Standard Cabana Club Membership with all current benefits to remain unchanged and free of charge.
