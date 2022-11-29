uniQure says Bristol Myers to terminate licensing deal
Nov. 29, 2022 6:39 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE), BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dutch biotech uniQure N.V.(NASDAQ:QURE) announced that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has decided to walk away from an agreement signed between the two companies in 2015 for cardiovascular therapeutics.
- According to the Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) notice on Nov. 21, the collaboration and license agreement, as amended in 2020, will terminate on Feb. 21, 2023.
- Per the amended agreement, uniQure (QURE) was required to pay a $70M one-time cash payment to Bristol-Myers (BMY) if certain conditions were met.
- However, the company says it has not conducted “any change of control transaction” as of the date of the termination notice to require such a payment.
- The April 2015 investor agreement between the companies remains in force.
- Per the 2015 agreement with Bristol-Myers (BMY), uniQure (QURE) was eligible to receive up to $254M for the lead therapeutic candidate S100A1 and up to $217M for each other gene therapy products developed under the collaboration.
Comments